|
|
Susan Lorraine Scott, 71, of Chetek, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Susan was born September 30, 1948 in the city of Eau Claire, WI at Luther Hospital. Susan, her husband Greg, and their yellow lab, Butte, lived full time in their RV and traveled the country.
In her younger years, Susan lived with her family on the north side of Eau Claire and was baptized and confirmed in the Pinehurst Lutheran Church. She attended Locust Lane Elementary School and graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1966. That summer of 1966, Susan and Greg saw the Beatles live in concert at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, Minnesota. In the following summer of 1967, Susan and Greg were united in marriage at Pinehurst Lutheran Church. Over the course of the next few years, they were blessed with the birth of two daughters, Michelle and Sophia. During the 52 years of her marriage, the love of family was always foremost in her life.
During her working years she had a variety of roles, but the most treasured role was that of loving mother and wife.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, William J. and Marjorie L. Hoepner.
She is survived by her husband Greg; daughter Michelle (Koll) Fjelstad of Chetek, WI and her 3 children, Eric (Eva) his 2 children, great-grandsons Adrian and Roman, Nikoll (Trevor) Friet, and Jessika; daughter Sophia of Chetek, WI and her3 children Stephen, Alex and Anthony; brothers, Gary and Ron; sister, Sandy (Dave) Schuman.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. A visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service. There will be an additional Celebration of Susan's life at the Black Bear north of Augusta on Highway 27 at 2:00pm.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
The Scott family wishes to thank the wonderful medical team of the Mayo Clinic Health System for their grace and kindness to Sue and her family. God bless you all.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020