Talbot Family Funeral Homes Inc
340 N State Road 35
Alma, WI 54610
(608) 685-3294
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran
Alma, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran
Alma, WI
Tanya Rist


1948 - 2019
Tanya Rist Obituary
Pastor Tanya Rae Rist joined the church triumphant on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She died surrounded by family and holding hands with her husband, Fred.
Tanya was born on August 20, 1948 to Delores and John Lund in Rapid City, SD, joined three years later by her sister Sonya. She was baptized in March 1949. Tanya attended Rapid City schools, and in 1966 graduated second in her class of over 900 students.
Inspired by a high school chemistry teacher, Tanya enrolled at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology seeking a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. While there, she met Fred Rist. In May 1970, they graduated and were married at South Canyon Lutheran Church.
They moved to St. Paul, MN, where Tanya became a chemistry laboratory supervisor at Lakewood Junior College. When Tanya was expecting her first child, she decided that the lab was not ideal for a pregnant woman. Karl Frederick was born in 1973, and John Peter in 1975.
After a move to Menomonie in 1978, Tanya became involved with Christian education of children at Our Savior's Lutheran. With the encouragement of Rev. Dr. John Mikkelson, she became the superintendent of a Sunday school of over 200 children, and later enrolled at Luther Northwestern Theological Seminary in St. Paul, MN. In 1996, she graduated with a Masters of Divinity, was ordained into the Ministry of Word and Sacrament, and was called to Trinity Lutheran, Hammond, WI.
Tanya later served churches in Rapid City, SD, and Aberdeen, SD. In July 2013, she retired and moved with Fred to rural Alma to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Tanya is survived by her husband of 49 years, Fred, two sons, and four grandchildren. Karl lives in Rochester with husband Daniel Kronemann, and two children Sela and Erick Rist. John lives in Woodbury, MN, with wife Melissa, and two children Theodore and Nathan. Tanya is also survived by her beloved sister Sonya (& husband Bill) Beck and their two sons, Chris and Mike. Other surviving family include brother-in-law Ardell (& wife Janet) Rist, and two sisters-in-law Bonnie (& Ray) Ode and Barbara (& Wade) Karli, plus eight nieces and nephews. Tanya is also survived by lifelong friend Mary Lou Scott of Chesapeake, VA and beloved former daughter-in-law Anjanette Bandel of Rochester.
A memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran, Alma, on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Michelle Rem officiating. Committal to follow at Tell Church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma Chapel is assisting the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, Tanya's request is that all memorials be directed to the ELCA Hunger Appeal at ELCA Churchwide Ministries, 8765 W. Higgins Road, Chicago, IL 60631 or online at ELCA.org.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
