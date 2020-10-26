Terence Loofboro

New Auburn Terence (Terry) Loofboro, age 76, passed away on October 25, 2020 in Owen, Wisconsin. Terry was born to Eli and Grace (Loofburrow) Loofboro on May 1, 1944 in Bloomer, WI. He attended Pine Grove Elementary School and graduated with the New Auburn High School Class of 1962. He was a member of the New Auburn football team who were conference champions in 1961. Terry entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany in 1966 and discharged in 1968. Later he worked at Uniroyal in Eau Claire for most of his working career.
Terry was a member of the Seventh Day Baptist Church of New Auburn, WI.
His pride and joy was the home he built on Bass Lake in New Auburn. Many years were spent there enjoying life with his dog, Maddie at his side. Terry especially enjoyed spending time with his many friends whether hunting, fishing, shooting pool, or just talking.
Terry is survived by his siblings: Ruth Ann Hughes of Warsaw, MO, Richard Loofboro and his wife Judith of Hastings, MI, and Robert Loofboro and his wife Beverly of Brillion, WI. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews: Elizabeth Clavers, Melanie Meulemans, Lynne Heasley, Dan Loofboro, Jason Hughes, and Kevin Hughes.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Eli and Grace Loofboro.
Terry's family sends a special thank you to the staff and doctors at Clark County Rehabilitation Center in Owen, WI for the wonderful care and concern shown Terry for the past five years. Terry received hospice care from the Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and the family extends a thank you to them for the excellent care shown Terry.
Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com