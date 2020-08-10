1/1
Teresa Loibl
Teresa M. (Baertschi) Loibl, 49, of Lake Hallie, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
She was born January 27, 1971, in Janesville, WI to Gerald and Carol (Davis) Baertschi.
Teresa was a prankster. There was not a day that went by that she was not thinking of who she could get next. She had several friends and was a social butterfly. She loved motorcycling, snowmobiling, the Chicago Bears and Dale Earnhardt.
Teresa is survived by her mother, Carol Baertschi (Mark Nelson) of Beloit, WI; sisters, Tracey Baertschi of Beloit, WI and Tina (Richard) Anderson of Red Lake Falls, MN; niece, Stephanie Jo Hollenbach of Racine, WI; nephews, Jeffrey Hollenbach of New Berlin, WI, Brenton Geiger of Rockford, IL, Alex Meade of Red Lake Falls, MN, great-niece, Quinn Hollenbach of New Berline, WI; godparents, Nancy (Edward) Cogdill of Sweetwater, TN; special dear friend, Bill Gauger (1st and Goal); and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Joe Baertschi.
In Teresa's honor there will be a Poker Run on Saturday, August 15 at Slim's Tavern in Lake Hallie. Registration is at 11 a.m.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-6 p.m., Sunday August 16 at 1st and Goal in Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
