Terri Cleaver

Terri was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to the late Joseph Albert Doerrer and the late Patricia Ann Kirk. Her mother inspired her to be an artist and she earned a degree in Art Therapy from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She lived most of her life in Wisconsin where she was a loving mother who worked selflessly to provide endless opportunities for her children.

Terri was a passionate leader and life-long member of the Girl Scouts of America because she loved helping kids build courage, confidence, and character. She enjoyed sharing her passion for painting, photography, and travel. Above all, Terri's greatest joy was her family.

Terri is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donald Cleaver; her children, Angela Thedinga, Timothy Cleaver, Patrick Cleaver, and Karen Singer; her grandchildren, Ana, Thomas, Abigail, Elizabeth, Luca, Enzo, Evelyn, and Oliver; and brothers and sister, Steve Doerrer, Anne Doerrer, and Dan Doerrer.

A Private Funeral Mass was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and a Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. Arrangements are by Reuland & Turnbough, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Girl Scouts Northwestern Great Lakes Camp Nawakwa Honor House Fund, 4222 Oakwood Hills Parkway, Eau Claire, WI 54701.







