Terry Felmlee

Terry L. Felmlee, 66, of Augusta, passed away Monday morning October 5, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Terry was born on September 15, 1954 to the late Billy and Caroline (Prouty) in Ladysmith, WI. He attended Cornell area schools and graduated from Cornell High School in 1972. Following his graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as a mechanic. On November 2, 1974 Terry was united in marriage to Cheryl Avery in Cornell. The couple moved to Augusta and had lived all of their married life there.
Terry worked as a mechanic at Bush Brothers in Augusta for 25 years and for a short time he drove truck. For the past 18 years he had struggled with liver complications and 8 years ago he was fortunate to have received a liver transplant. After his health improved he enjoyed running loads of steel for the Amish. Terry enjoyed many years mud bogging with his brothers, hunting with his family and having breakfast on Sunday mornings with his best friend Terry Rouleau and the gang. One of his favorite things was watching his kids and grandkids play sports. You could always find him with his big yellow lab Abby on his lap or by his side as his always loyal companion.
Terry will be dearly missed by Cheryl, his loving wife of nearly 46 years; son, Joe and Bethany Felmlee and their children, Mason and Emme of Stanley; daughter Kelly and Rod Shaw and their son Tyson of Menomonie; step-mother Joanie Felmlee of Jim Falls; 3 brothers, Tom (Linda) Felmlee of Cadott, Tim (Sue) Felmlee of Jim Falls, Todd (Becky) Felmlee of Cornell; 3 sisters, Lynn (Bill) Yard of Taylorville, IL, Leslie (Neil) Kadlec of Eagle River, Anita (Lonnie) Whitcome of Chippewa Falls; Cheryl's siblings, Kaye Baker, Scott Avery, Mary Beth (Paul) Craker all of Cornell, Lori (Burt) Miller-Robertson of Shedon; several nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Caroline; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Donna Avery; and in-laws, Larry Avery, Ron Baker, Jeff Miller and Kathy Avery.
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where a memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Estella Cemetery, rural Cornell. All COVID regulations will be followed at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com
.