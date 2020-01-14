|
Terry P. Wenzel, 85, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Chippewa Manor surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Josephs Hospice.
Terry was born October 22, 1934 in Eau Claire, the son of Henry C. and Vera (Ville Monte) Wenzel.
Terry served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Terry was a truck driver for 30 years with Allied Van Lines, drove bus for Motorbus Co., North Central Buslines and Farmers Union. He belonged to the Teamsters Union Local #662.
Terry was a member of Holy Ghost Church.
Terry is survived by his good friend, Nila Newton of Chippewa Falls; three daughters, Linda (Gary) Misfeldt of Lake Hallie, Kathleen Wenzel of Washington, and Jean (Randy) Turner of Bloomer; two sons, Jeff (Lynn) Newton of Chippewa Falls and Lee (Kit) Newton of Chicago, IL; 12 grandchildren, Jason (Katie) Misfeldt, Brian (Amanda) Misfeldt, Ryan (fiancÃ©, Courtney Erickson) and Travis (Heather) Turner, Lauren and Erin Heen, Madeline, Marilyn, and Luke Newton, Michael, Shatriya (Jazmyn Allende), and Skylor Newton; and five great grandchildren.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Margaret Peggy Wenzel in infancy and Marquise Wenzel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 16 and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Chippewa Manor and St. Josephs Hospice for their wonderful care.
Terrys family prefers memorials to St. Josephs Hospice in his memory.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020