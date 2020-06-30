Terry Wulff

Terry A. Wulff passed away June 7, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Madison, WI from complications due to Agent Orange. Terry was born August 15, 1947 to Kermit & Naomi (Bischoff) Wulff. He was raised in Eau Claire, WI and graduated from Memorial High School, EC in 1965. Terry joined the Navy in August of 1965 and was trained as a Gunners Mate. He volunteered for Brown-Water Navy and after training was assigned to a PBR on two different rivers (NHA BE located on main shipping channel. The 2nd one was in the Perfume River, Da Nang in Vietnam). This was during the Tet offensive (1967-1968). He was the Front Gunner on the twin 50 Cal. Machine guns. After Vietnam, he was assigned to Destroyer Duty until his discharge in 1970.
He married Kathrine J. Adams on 1/20/1973. They had many adventures together. Terry & Kathy own Sunrise Realty in Neillsville, WI where they lived. He worked hard to "put people into homes who thought they never would be able to own a home. He was active in his community. He loved riding his motorcycle, and playing games with his nieces and nephews.
Terry is survived his by wife Kathy, brother Gary (Suzanne), sister Sherry and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Parents.
Per Terry's request, he was cremated and there will be no Memorial Service. Terry requested Memorials be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project or charity of your choice.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.