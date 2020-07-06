Thadeus Jurecki

Thadeus "Ted" Jurecki, 93 of Chetek passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Meadowbrook at Chetek. Ted was born on March 23, 1927 in Chetek, WI, the son of William and Anna (Stefczak) Jurecki and was raised in the Chetek area.

Ted married Delores Smith on May 1, 1946, and she preceded him in death. Together they raised three daughters. He later married Aline McMartin on December 6, 1982, and they made their home in the Chetek area.

Ted was a milk route owner/operator for 43 years and farmed east of Chetek. He will be remembered as handing out Butterscotch candy to patrons and their children. Ted loved to travel and enjoyed polka dancing. He enjoyed traveling the United States to Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, Europe and Mexico.

Ted leaved to celebrate his memory his daughters, Kay (Jeff Holmstrom) Brower of Rice Lake, Donna (Gary) Matus of Chetek, Joyce (Richard) Pierce of Chetek; stepsons, Curt McMartin of Eau Claire, Randy (Marilyn) McMartin of Chetek; 6 grandchildren, Kit Brower, Troy Brower, Tara Brower, Amanda Matus-Creapo, Todd Miller, Chad Miller; 4 step-grandchildren, Bill McMartin, Don McMartin, Steve McMartin, Nicole Driscoll; great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife Delores 1972; wife Aline June 7, 2020, his parents, William and Anna; brother Adolph and wife Jean; sisters Betty LaGesse and husband Earl, Virginia Elecerio and husband Felix; grandson Andrew Matus; stepdaughter-in-law Mary McMartin and a step great-grandson NiKolas McMartin.

A celebration of life for Ted and Aline will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday July 10, 2020 at Chetek Lutheran Church with Pastor John Kurschner officiating. Family and friends may gather for a visitation one hour prior to the service. Together they will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in Chetek. Please practice social distancing during the visitation and service and masks may be worn if you desire.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with the final arrangements.







