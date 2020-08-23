Thelma Casper

Thelma Eleanor Casper, 96, formerly of Tiskilwa, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
She was born May 19, 1924 in Buda, Illinois, the daughter of Herbert and Bess (Sweet) Knapp. She married Oral D. Casper September 7, 1947 in Oakland, California. He passed away April 21, 1995.
Thelma graduated from Tiskilwa High School in 1942, attended Brown's Business College, and worked for Atlas Diesel Company in Oakland, California. After returning to Illinois, she worked in the sales office of General Telephone Company and retired in 1989 from LCN Closers in Princeton, Illinois after 25 years of service. She was a lifetime and very active member of the Tiskilwa United Methodist Church where she belonged to United Methodist Women and Loyal Daughters. While living in Eau Claire she attended Chapel Heights United Methodist Church. She also was a Past Matron and 50 year member of the Order of Eastern Star and a member of Friends of Strays.
Survivors include one daughter, Karlyn (Terry) Etheridge of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; one stepson, Gerald Casper of Montgomery, Alabama; a granddaughter, Talya (William) Purdon of Pittsville, Wisconsin; a grandson, Tyler Etheridge of Salt Lake City, Utah; and a step-granddaughter, Jennifer (Eric) Thompson of Jeffersonton, Virginia. Also surviving are great grandchildren Finley, Weston, and Belleau Purdon; and step-great grandchildren Victoria, Lauren and Hartley Thompson. Thelma's gentle kindness, love, and grace will be missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one brother, Herbert W. Knapp, Jr., and one sister, Joyce, in infancy.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Renee Kindle of the Tiskilwa Community Church officiating. Burial will be in Mount Bloom Cemetery in Tiskilwa, Illinois. The Fiocchi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Private online condolence may be left for Thelma's family at www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com
Memorials may be directed to Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701; Tiskilwa Community Church, 410 W. Main St., Tiskilwa, Illinois 61368, or Friends of Strays, PO Box 315, Princeton, Illinois 61356.
Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Mayo Health System for their compassionate care, and Rich Fiocchi for assisting the family with arrangements.