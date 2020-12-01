Thelma Doris Hauptman, 82, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away on November 18, 2020, at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, WI. Thelma was born to Glen and Beatrice (Wells) Braden on October 21, 1938.

Thelma married Robert "Sonny" Hauptman on March 2,1957 in Eau Claire, WI. Together they raised seven children, Susan Olson (Dan), Rebecca Hauptman (Bill Falkner) of Chippewa Falls, Cindy Hauptman, Michael Hauptman of Eau Claire, Pamela Lahner (Ted) of Osseo, Debra Hawkenson (Kerry) of New Auburn, and Randy Hauptman. Thelma was a grandma to seven, Sarah Stabenow, Scott Olson, Andrew Plank, Michael Brummond, David Hawkenson, Ashley Kalina, Amber Aichele; and 14 great grandchildren.

Thelma was known to have a green thumb and enjoyed her flowers. She loved very much spending time with her family and especially playing Bingo with her friends. She always had a puzzle on the table and crocheted many beautiful afghans.

Thelma is survived by sisters, Betty Abbott, Darlene Billmyre, Joanne Nordgaard, Beverly Paulsen, Jennie Braden and Lucille Moore; brothers, James (Lola) Braden, David Braden; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, son Randy, and brothers Donald, Edwin, and Glen Braden, and son-in-law Dan Olson.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to

7411 203rd St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729







