Theodore Joseph "Teddy" Gilbertson Jr., age 86, of Strum, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health in Eau Claire.
Ted was born September 6, 1933, on the home farm in the Town of Unity, Trempealeau Co. to Theodore and Rena (Myhers) Gilbertson, Sr.
Ted married Ruth Schumacher on October 4, 1958, in Eau Claire.
Ted helped his father on the farm as a young man. At the age of 16 he started hauling livestock and milk for a living, before taking over the family farm after he and Ruth married. But, his passion was driving truck. In the mid 1970s his journey in life changed, when went to work for Roger Marten at Marten Transport of Mondovi. He became one of their longest tenured drivers. He was always excited about having a hand preparing the truck that was featured on the company calendar and he was proud that he had the honor of driving in the Big Rig Truck Show in Eau Claire.
Ted was a member of Martens Transport's Million Mile Club for Driver Safety and he worked in various capacities until 2013 when he retired for the last time, at the age of 80.
Teds simple pleasures included his life on the farm, time spent with Ruth and their friends at Salisbury Lake Campground and listening to the music of the Rythmn Playboys.
Ted is survived by his wife, of 61 years, Ruth; three sons, Michael (Brenda) Gilbertson of Whitehall, Paul (Jane) Gilbertson of Mondovi and Tom (Janet) Gilbertson of Strum; nine grandchildren, James (Samie), Matthew (Rachel), Isaiah, Ali (Zach), Maddie, Lynsi (Justin), Lacey (Jeru), Cole and Cylie; three great grandchildren, Jaelyn, Bryce and Stryker.
Memorial services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo. Pastor Mike Isaacson will be officiating.
Friends may call from 11:00 am until the time of services at the funeral home on Saturday.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020