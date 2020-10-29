Theodore Martin "Ted" Severson, 82, of Black River Falls, passed-away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church in Black River Falls.
Ted was born to Sever and Adella (Huse) Severson on January 4, 1938, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He grew up in Shawtown, attending 4th Ward School and Eau Claire Junior High. He then attended the Vocational School for carpentry. During his youth, Ted enjoyed ski-jumping and was a member of The Flying Eagles Ski Club. He enjoyed other sports including baseball, ice skating, and track. Ted learned how to swim in the Chippewa River as a young child and became an excellent swimmer. As a teen-ager, he drove his Harley Davidson motorcycle on a trip to California with friends.
Ted enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955 when he was just 17 years old but received an Honorable Medical Discharge one month later.
On October 24, 1959, Ted married Dawn Jeannette Klingbeil at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They had three children, and in 1968 they moved their family from Eau Claire to Black River Falls.
A very hard-worker, Ted was as a heavy equipment operator for various construction companies for many years. He worked on bridge construction as a crane operator for Lunda Construction in Black River Falls for 27 years. In 2003 at the age of 65, he retired. Ted was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 and received a gold watch, pin, and a plaque for 50 years of membership in 2014. He later received a 55-year membership pin.
Deer hunting in northern Wisconsin and locally with his dad, brothers, nephews, sons, son-in-law, and grandchildren was something Ted looked forward to every fall. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, wood working, family reunions, and watching the Green Bay Packers. His strong love for his wife and family was apparent, and he would do anything for them. He proudly attended the programs, recitals, and sporting events of his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Ted had a special love for children and seeing the little ones always brought a smile to his face. His sense of humor and quick wit added to the joy of family gatherings and his presence will be greatly missed.
Ted is survived by his wife, Dawn, of Black River Falls, WI; children, Donald (Tanya) Severson of Titusville, FL, Vicki (Jeffrey) Iverson of Strum, WI, and Larry (Shelly) Severson of Black River Falls, WI; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Shannon (Robert Iverson) Severson and her children Lily (and Jake in Heaven), Craig (Danielle Kranz) Iverson and their daughter Eliza, Lucile (Christopher) Sesvold and their children Anika, Soren and Gretchen, Emma Jo (Matthew) Karls and their children Evelyn and Henry, Zachary (Tessa Shea) Severson, Abraham Severson, and Dalton Severson. He is further survived by his sister, Dianne (Gary) Green; former daughter-in-law, Genell Severson; and many nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Sever and Adella (Huse) Severson; brothers and sisters, Lois Candell, Caroline Lawler, Mabel O'Neill, Donald Severson, Harold Severson, Rodney Severson, Marion Peterson, Charles Severson, and John Severson; and a very special great grandson, Jake.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services and Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. Pandemic precautions will be followed. Visitation will be held from 9 - 11 a.m. A luncheon will immediately to follow the service. Graveside services with military honors rendered by American Legion Post #53 will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI. The service will be live streamed on the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook page.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com
