Theresa Marlene Campbell, 81, formerly of Eau Claire and Augusta, died Feb. 26, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
Marlene was born Jan. 16, 1939, in San Antonio, the daughter of Charles and Gladys (Kelley) Zurovec. She was raised in San Antonio and after her graduation she moved to San Diego, CA, where she met Jerry Campbell who was stationed there in the U.S. Navy. The couple were married on Feb. 4, 1961. After Jerry retired from the Navy the family moved from San Diego to Seymour Twp. in Eau Claire County, and in 1992 Marlene and Jerry moved to Augusta.
Marlene was a stay at home mom while her children were young. She then obtained her realtor license and for several years worked as the bookkeeper of Haselwander Realty in Eau Claire, a job she truly loved.
Mercy, compassion, and selfless love are all virtues that Marlene lived by. In addition to taking care of her family she graciously and often took people into her home who could not take care of themselves. In addition to helping on church committees, while in the Augusta area she volunteered at Bethesda Thrift Shop and the Sojourner House both in Eau Claire, with the Meals on Wheels program, at the Augusta Senior Center and the Augusta Nursing Home. Marlene was also blessed with a green thumb and no matter where she lived her flower gardens were beautiful.
Marlene moved back to San Antonio in 2016 to take care of her ailing sister. While back in Texas, Marlene herself became ill and she was then cared for by her family, especially her special Granddaughter Jessica, until passing away on Feb. 26, 2020.
Marlene will be dearly missed by her daughter Julie Pedersen of Hartford; 3 sons, Jerry "Cheerio" (Wendy) Campbell of Osseo, Mike (Ruth) Campbell of Eau Claire, Gary "Termite" Campbell of Harlan, Indiana; 2 brothers, David (Joan) Zurovec, Pat (Prell) Zurovec all of San Antonio, TX; sister Joyce Zurovec of San Antonio, 3 sisters in law, Cindy Zurovec of Helotes TX, Sue Zurovec of San Antonio, TX and Jane Moss of Eau Claire; 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gladys Zurovec; husband Jerry on March 1, 2000; daughter Virginia Irene "Vicky" Campbell on May 24, 1967; brothers, John "PeeWee", Charles Jr. "Boots", Gary, Mike, Tommy, Jerry "Sweet Pea"; and sisters, Colette, Lanell and Connie.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 2801 N 110th Avenue, Chippewa Falls, WI. A memorial mass will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. at the church with Father Justin Kizewski officiating. There will be a meal in the hall after the mass. Burial will be in the spring in St. Bridget's Cemetery. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020