Thomas BaDour
Thomas "Tom" L. BaDour, 90, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Tom was born March 22, 1930, in Eau Claire to the late Joseph and Anne (Smith) BaDour. He married Doreen Millenkamp on May 13, 1950. Tom served his country in the US Army. He worked for 20 years in sales at Peters Meat and 20 years as a custodian for the Eau Claire School Board, retiring in 1991. He and Doreen traveled to all 50 states. They wintered in Texas and Alabama for many years. Tom loved spending time with his family. He was a friend to all.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doreen; three children, Thomas (Beth), Terri (Bob) Burling and Charles (Michele); 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John and Jim; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry; and sister, Joanne Poppe.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire, with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Burial will take place in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit lenmarkfh.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
