Thomas Coseboom

Thomas W. Coseboom, 93, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge Hospital in Osseo, WI.

Tom was born December 31, 1926 in Long Beach, CA to the late Thomas and Vona (Giesler) Coseboom (he loved to joke about being born on New Years Eve, and how the whole world celebrated his birthday!). He was the youngest of two children. Tom served in the Navy during WWII, and landed in Pearl Harbor on the day of the Japanese surrender. In 2017 he had the opportunity to go on his WWII Honor Flight to Washington DC, to spend time with his veteran brothers, and visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country. It was an emotional and deeply meaningful trip that he was very thankful to experience

Tom enjoyed a 42-year career with Southland Marketing, the largest liquor distributor in California. He started as a driver, and worked his way up to Vice President of Purchasing. Tom married Doris Moffeit Salyer on May 21, 1980, at the Little Brown Church in Sherman Oaks, CA. They lived in Woodland Hills, CA and later Lompoc, CA. Tom and Doris owned and operated two restaurants, one in Santa Barbara, CA and one in Solvang, CA. Upon retirng in the late 1980s, he and Doris moved to Eau Claire, WI to be near their grandchildren.

Tom took great care in tending to his yard and gardens. He also enjoyed the game of golf both playing and watching it on TV, and a good game of poker or cribbage with his buddies. He kept active in his later years by delivering newspapers to the residents in his co-op building and took great pride in the exercise and number of steps he accomplished doing this. Tom also spent many years volunteering at Valleybrook Church; as a poll worker during elections; and delivering Meals on Wheels to people in need.

Tom was a loving, caring and giving person, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, always thinking of others first. His memory and legacy of love will live on in his family and the many lives he touched in his community.

Those left behind to cherish Toms memory include his loving wife Doris, his daughters, Brooke Coseboom (Lisa Fox) of Allen, Texas; Micki Christensen (Brian) of Jim Falls, WI; Sherry DeGroot (Len) of Glen Ellyn, IL. Grandchildren Ryan Coseboom (Rebecca) of San Rafael, CA; Nick Coseboom (Danielle) of Apple Valley, CA; Jessica Zalewski of Hartland, WI; Tommy Hagenson (Leslie) of Solon Springs, WI; Shaun Christensen (Angela) of Chippewa Falls, WI; Josh Christensen (Roberta) of Chippewa Falls, WI, Tanya Shanahan of Wheaton, IL. Great-grandchildren Simon Coseboom, Olivia Coseboom, Keanna Pendergast, Gabriella Zalewski, Zachary Zalewski, Chloe Hagenson, Genevieve Christensen, Abram Christensen, Elinor Christensen, Deagan Coseboom, Conlin Coseboom, Wolfy Orozco, and Clare Shanahan; and great-great-grandson Liam Raymond; as well as many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Thelma Falk; sons Speed Coseboom, Ramsey Coseboom, Jay Salyer, Michael Salyer; and daughter Terri Salyer.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store