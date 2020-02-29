|
Thomas Jacob Eslinger, 80, of Stanley passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Thomas was born on September 4th, 1939 in Stanley to the late Jacob and Barbara (Seidling) Eslinger. He attended local schools and graduated from Stanley High School. He married Muriel Ritter on February 11th, 1961 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edson, WI.
At the beginning of his marriage Tom worked at the Stanley Corporation until he was called to duty for the National Guard. He was stationed in the state of Washington and prepared to go to Germany. Eventually he was called off active duty and then entered the reserves. In 1963 Tom and Muriel bought their farm south of Stanley on Highway H and started a family. Tom loved spending time with his family whether it be haying, chores or taking time off to go hunting and fishing. He was a very hard-working Dairy farmer. He loved to ride horses, run his hounds and swing outside. He was a member of All Saints Parish Holy Family Church in Stanley. In 2018 He was awarded the Catholic Order of Foresters 50 Year Member pin.
Tom is survived by his wife Muriel of 59 years, his five children, Randall (Sue) of Cadott, Cindy (Gary) Spaeth of Boyd, Brian (Kendra) of Cadott, Barry (Karen) of Stanley, Scott (Melissa) of Altoona, grandchildren, Amanda, Alaina and Malinda Spaeth, Holly, Kelli, Katelyn, Jacob, Kennedy, Kendall, Jackson, Allyson, and Emily Eslinger, great grandchildren Jasmine, Lilly and Ethan, his siblings Harlen (Darlene) and Marlene (Donny) Bohl. He is preceded in death by his parents, his father- and mother-in-law, Max and Cora Ritter.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church-Stanley with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Church-Edson. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-7PM at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley with a rosary at 7PM and also one hour prior to departure to the church.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020