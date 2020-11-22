Thomas Fletty, 93, of Eau Claire, passed away on November 18, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Services, Eau Claire.
Tom was born on May 29, 1927, to Waldemar and Mildred (Freid) Fletty. Tom was a WWII Veteran. He worked at Peter's Meats and Uniroyal. He played fastpitch softball and umpired for many years. Tom could be seen at the local sporting events watching all the local teams - North, Memorial, Regis and the Blugold men's and women's teams in football, softball and basketball. Ski jumping was another passion, watching tournaments at Silvermine, Westby and the 1995 World Championship at Thunder Bay. In his later years, he took up golf and played his foursome of Dick, Lloyd and Perry.
Tom and his wife, Erma, enjoyed having friends and relatives come to Flettyville near the Minong Flowage where people gathered to enjoy camaraderie, hunting, fishing and many fine meals on an open grill. Family and friends were very important to Tom. Another passion was gardening. Tom set out tomatoes and other vegetables on the boulevard to whoever wanted them.
Tom is survived by sons, Michael (Jeanne) and Jim; granddaughter, Jessica; great-grandson, Zachary (Erica); sister, Shirley (Les) Weichel; nieces and nephews, Kay Parker, Dan Adler, Nick Hering, Ken Hering, Judy Paus, Jerry Mikesell; and his cousins and many friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Erma; son, Steve; and sister, Elaine Mikesell.
A private ceremony and remembrance of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com