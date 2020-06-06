Thomas C. Galde, 69 passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Tom was born in Eau Claire on May 22, 1951 to Don and Ann Galde. He grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from North High School in 1969. He moved to Alaska, where he lived and worked for over 30 years. He came back to Eau Claire to be closer to his mom after his dad passed away.
Tom loved going to auctions and sales. He was a collector of many things and loved to find a bargain. He enjoyed traveling and trips to the casino. He was a gentle man, a good friend, and will be missed by many.
Tom is survived by his brother, Richard (Karen) Galde and their children; several cousins; and many friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Ann Galde; and his brother, Bruce.
Private services will be held at a later date. Smith Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. To express online condolences please go to www.smithfuneralec.com.
Tom was born in Eau Claire on May 22, 1951 to Don and Ann Galde. He grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from North High School in 1969. He moved to Alaska, where he lived and worked for over 30 years. He came back to Eau Claire to be closer to his mom after his dad passed away.
Tom loved going to auctions and sales. He was a collector of many things and loved to find a bargain. He enjoyed traveling and trips to the casino. He was a gentle man, a good friend, and will be missed by many.
Tom is survived by his brother, Richard (Karen) Galde and their children; several cousins; and many friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Ann Galde; and his brother, Bruce.
Private services will be held at a later date. Smith Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. To express online condolences please go to www.smithfuneralec.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.