Thomas MacNaughton Grewe DDS of Eau Clare, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. "Doctor Tom" as he was known in the Grewe Dental Clinic that included his father, Doctor Ray, and his uncle, Doctor Herb, was born in Eau Claire on April 24, 1934, the oldest son of Raymond and Isabel MacNaughton Grewe.

As a child, Tom was an active Boy Scout and became an Eagle Scout. As a teenager, Tom was a lifeguard and taught canoeing at Camp Phillips Scout Reservation. At Eau Claire Senior High School, Tom was an excellent student, played on the football team, and went to state in track as a runner and pole vaulter, graduating in 1952. He then enrolled at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, where he received his bachelors of science and dental degrees.

During his years at the university, Tom met, courted, and in 1955, married Mary Bradley of Waupaca. After graduation, Tom served his country as a dentist in the Public Health Service in San Francisco, California, then in Sisseton, South Dakota.

Tom and Mary enjoyed a full life for 45 years in Eau Claire, blessed by three children, until Mary's death in October, 2000. During their years together, they enjoyed a network of many warm and talented friends, to whom Tom was a hunting, golfing, skiing and fishing partner. Tom and Mary enjoyed downhill skiing and took their children skiing in surrounding states, then to Colorado where they bought winter weeks in Aspen and skied for many years.

Tom was Scout Master of a Boy Scout Troop based at First Congregational Church for many years, where he advanced the values and experiences of scouting to countless local youth. He also served the community through his active memberships in Rotary Club, Masonic Club, and the Wisconsin Dental Association. Additionally, he was one of the founding members of the Eau Claire Community Foundation and was proud to see its impact on the community.

On land that he bought and planted as a tree farm, Tom built a log cabin for hunting, maintaining it and building a sauna and shop structure nearby for warming after winter hunting. For many years Tom, along with friends and family hunted there. To this day, Tom's sons and grandsons use the cabin and sauna year around to Tom's pride and delight.

After retirement, Tom enjoyed traveling, hunting with his sons and friends, and enrolled in art and history courses at UWEC. On January 1, 2003, he married Ann (Leidiger) Mackenzie and enjoyed 17 years of marriage, living in The Villages, Florida during the winter and Eau Claire during summers, traveling around much of the United States between seasons and overseas with history classmates under the guidance of History Professor Lazda.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Grewe DDS and Isabel MacNaughton Grewe, and his first wife, Mary Bradley Grewe.

He is survived by his wife, Ann; sons, Bradley (Melissa) of Eau Claire and Peter (Gail) of Lower Long Lake; and his daughter, Ann Getchell of Orkney, Scotland; grandsons Nick Grewe of St Paul, MN, Zachery (Allison) Grewe of Anoka. MN, Mat Grewe of Viola, WI, and Harris Breslin of Orkney, Scotland; granddaughters Mary Beth Grewe (Dom Cerri), of Chapel Hill, NC and Abigail Grewe of Durham, NC; brother Jack (Mary) Grewe of Baltimore, MD and 2 great grand-children.

Tom and his family wish to thank everyone who has provided loving care and support over the past months, in particular the management, staff and community of Oakwood Hills Independent Living and the staff of Recover Care, also at Oakwood Hills.

A celebration of his life will be held at First Congregational Church at a later date. Arrangements are being made with Stokes, Prock & Mundt of Altoona.

Memorials made to the Grewe Family Fund at Eau Claire Community Foundation will be used to further benefit the community where support is most needed.







