Thomas "Tom" Theodore Gunderson, 62, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, died suddenly at his home on December 25, 2019.
Tom was the only child of Ernest and Irene (Koivu) Gunderson and was born on December 20, 1957 in Eau Claire. Tom grew up on the eastside hill of Eau Claire where he developed friendships that lasted his entire life. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1976. Tom attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and graduated in 1987 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and political science, with a minor in history. Tom continued to develop many friendships throughout his life. He worked at various newspapers around the state, including the Eau Claire Leader Telegram, Kenosha News, Wisconsin State Journal, and Green Bay News-Chronicle. Journalism was not only a career but a passion for Tom, he was also interested in politics, history, and music. Tom was a sports fan and enjoyed attending car races. He also enjoyed live concerts, especially Bruce Springstein and the Rolling Stones. He had a large collection of music CDs.
Tom is survived by six first cousins, Vicki Ihle, Terry Holstein, Kathy Wisniewski, Jerry NcNallie, Judy Ekern, and Robert McNallie; and numerous other distant cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; aunts, Hilda McNallie and Blanche Holstein; an uncle, Eino Koivu; and cousins, Nanette Tidquist and Ronald McNallie.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent in care of Smith Funeral Chapel.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020