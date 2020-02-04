|
Thomas R. Hamm, age 75, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born December 12, 1944 in Menomonie to Philander Hamm Sr. and Esther Johnson. He grew up in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1965. He enjoyed playing cards with his brothers and spending time with loved ones. He was part of the American Legion and was in charge of the honor guard, chicken feed and bingo for many years. Thomas served in the U.S. Army Reserves and the National Guard for over twenty years. He was also a cook in many restaurants.
Thomas survived by his daughter Shelly (Paul) Sisko of Green Cove Spring, FL; brothers and sisters-in-law, Christian and Barb of Menomonie, WI and Donald and Cathy Hamm of Menomonie, WI; grandchildren, Jordan Sisko of FL, Benjamin Sisko of FL and Sarah Sisko of FL; nephews, Douglas Hamm of Thorp, WI, Andrew Hamm of Menomonie, WI and Nicholas Hamm of Menomonie, WI; great-nieces and nephews, Joshua Hansen of Vancouver, WA, Jeremiah Coey of Chippewa Falls, WI, Paige Hamm of Thorp, WI and Lacey Hamm of Thorp, WI; and great-niece and nephews, Avery Hansen of Vancouver, WA, Lucas Hansen of Vancouver, WA and Wesley Hamm of Thorp, WI. He is also survived by his former wives, Crystal of Florida and Joyce of Green Bay, WI; and his girlfriend, Rosanne Hartung of Eau Claire, WI.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Hamm; parents, Philander Sr. and Ester; and his brothers, Eugene and Philander Jr.
Services will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the American Legion on 634 Water St. Eau Claire, WI 54703. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Chapel of Eau Claire. Condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020