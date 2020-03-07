|
Thomas E. Harris, passed on to the other side on Thursday March 5, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Mayo Hospice.
He was born on February 10, 1924 in Iron River Michigan to Francis J. and Theresa (Bracco) Harris. At nine years old Tom and his family moved to Portland Oregon where he attended St. Lawrence grade school and Lincoln High School. Tommy was a fun loving bright young man. As World War Two was upon us, he and many of his friends were eager to join up and fight for our freedom as Americans. He joined the National Guard at 15 years old but was quickly reminded that he was too young and was invited back in two years. He officially enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1942 and served for two years in the Pacific Theater of World War II and was discharged in 1945. Tom then attended Oregon State and Vanport College.
He met and married Ione R. Miller at St. Lawrence church in August 1948. In 1950 he was called again to serve his country with The Marine Corps. He served in Korea with the 1st Marine Division from 1951- 1952 and earned the rank of Sergeant. He and his young family moved to Wisconsin in 1954. Tom served with The Wisconsin State Patrol for 22 years as a Trooper, Trooper Pilot and Motor Carrier Inspector until retiring in 1982. Tom then worked with the Eau Claire County Sheriff Department for 18 years as a special deputy transporting prisoners.
His loving wife Ione passed away on March 5th 1982 sharing that day with Tom's recent passing. Tom married Grace (Martens) Leet in 1984, she passed in 2004.
Tom is survived by his daughters, Monica (Tim) Zehm, Terie (Greg) Fiore; sons, Thomas L. (Candi) Harris, Lance (Hillary) Harris and Patrick Harris all of Eau Claire; Step children, Sandy Leet of Flagstaff, AZ, Brad (Janet) Leet of Arlington Heights Ill, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Tom is further preceded in death by his parents; sister Monica Moorehead; sons Joseph and Michael; daughter Sharon Tait; granddaughter Sarah Hulback and great granddaughter Sharon Bangel.
A celebration of life will be held from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 at VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Avenue, Eau Claire. A sharing of memories will take place at 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020