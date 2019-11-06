|
|
Thomas "Tom" E. Hauck, age 80, of Spring Valley (formerly of Menomonie, Elk Mound, and Eau Claire) died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Valley Villas Assisted Living in Spring Valley, WI.
Tom was born on April 4, 1939 to the late Arnold "Butch" and Blanche (McFarland) Hauck in Eau Claire, WI. He graduated with the Class of 1957 from Regis High School.
From 1960 to 1966, Tom served our country in the U.S. Army serving 2 years active duty and then with the Army National Guard. He received his honorable discharge on September 7, 1966 at the rank of Specialist 5.
On December 26, 1964 he married Betty Jean Wampole. Tom worked for Pope and Talbot for many years. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, playing cribbage and bingo. Tom was devoted to the Lord Jesus Christ. He had the gift of gab and could spend hours chatting.
He is survived by his children, James (Karen) Hauck of Eau Claire and Elizabeth "Lisa" (Robert) Ziegler of New Richmond and their mother, Betty; grandchildren, Tyler Smith of Las Vegas, NV, Melissa (Nathan) Griebel of Andover, KS, Mark, Katie, and Nicole Hauck of Eau Claire; great grandchildren, Quinn and Otto Griebel; brothers, John (Lisa) of Dayton, NV and Steven "Mike" of Eau Claire; sisters, Susan Cramer of Eau Claire and Marge (Bob) Petri of St. Louis, MO; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his son, Michael Hauck; grandson, Brandon Angell; sisters, MaryAnne Hauck and Jeanne Bruno.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93). Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019