Thomas Hillman
Thomas Alan Hillman, age 61 of Cedar Falls, WI passed away unexpectedly at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire, with his family at his side on Saturday, April 18th, 2020.
Tom was born April 21st, 1958 in Menomonie, WI to Donald L. and Sarah L. (Peterson) Hillman. He was the youngest of five children where he grew up on a dairy farm east of Menomonie until it was sold in 1971. The family moved to Eau Claire and he graduated from Memorial High School in 1977. He loved the farm life and started driving milk truck. He married Rachelle (Champion) Rauen in 1979, where they had two children Nicole and Ryan, then later divorced. Tom then drove truck over the US roadways for Roehl Transport.
Tom drove truck 24 years for Walmart until he retired in 2017 to enjoy the outdoors and spend time with his family and granddaughters. Harper and Willow were the light of his life and he cherished every moment spent with them, as well as his time with Nicki and her fiancÃ© Josh. Tom was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching both Packer and Brewer games with Marie, Ryan and Ryan's girlfriend Ashley. Tom also enjoyed snowmobiling throughout his life, he did snow cross and ice lamons.
Tom is survived by his children, Nicole and Ryan; granddaughters Harper and Willow; longtime girlfriend Marie Lindemann, and his sisters; Connie (David) Wallace; Patricia Willkom; Julie (Gary) Osborn; and his sister-in-law Carol Hillman; Aunt Jackie Hillman, and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Donald and Sarah; and brother Jerry Hillman.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date with close family and friends.
Family would like to thank Mayo Clinic for the care he received and the compassion they expressed during his time there.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie assisted the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com



Published in Leader Telegram from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service - MENOMONIE
615 WILSON AVE
Menomonie, WI 54751
(715) 235-2154
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
please accept our deepest sympathy and prayers going up for you all. Love Ron and Mary Mogen
Mary mogen
Friend
