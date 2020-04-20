|
Thomas J. Robinson of Delafield, WI. Born July 2, 1924 in Freeport, PA to Lila (nee Woods) and Joseph "Vince" Robinson. Fell asleep in Jesus' arms on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 95 years.
Beloved husband of Marilyn (nÃ©e Kuhl) for 27 years. Loving father of John (Carol), Tom (Edee) and Janet Robinson. Proud grandfather of 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dear stepfather of Jeffrey (Andrea), Eric (Beth), Daren (Heidi) and David (Jamie) Crotteau. Tom is also loved and will be missed by 11 step-grandchildren and 7 great-stepchildren. Tom is also survived by his brother-in-law William Douglas, and brother and sister-in-law William and Linda Lawless, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his wives Margaret "Peg" (nÃ©e Aggers) and Lillian "Lil" (nÃ©e Pytel Petro), his brothers John "Jack" and Robert "Bobby" and sisters Mary Ellen "Sis" Mohney and Judith "Judy" Douglas.
Private services will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name may be made to Mercy Drive Ministries, 1531 Mercy Dr., Orlando, FL, 32808
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020