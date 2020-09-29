Thomas Smith

Thomas E. Smith, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, 69, passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2020, at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Tom was born on June 11, 1951, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Thomas and Catherine (Hanson) Smith. His mother had the mumps when he was born, so the nurses at the hospital took care of Tom and it was several weeks before Catherine was able to see her newborn son.
Tom grew up in Cornell, Wisconsin, and shared many tales of his childhood. He spent countless hours at Brunet Island State Park just froggin' around with his friends. He was in Boy Scouts and attended the Boy Scout Jamboree in Philmont, New Mexico, where they backpacked by mule through the mountains. He named his mule "Milton Burro". He worked at Tom's Chevrolet, his dad's car dealership in Cornell, while in high school. He played basketball, football, baseball, and golf during his high school years, graduating in 1969.
Tom attended UW-Eau Claire, graduating in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. His first job was at Kresge's in Rochester, Minnesota. Several years later he moved back to the Chippewa Valley and worked at Johnson Plastics in Chippewa Falls and then Pope & Talbot in Eau Claire, until his retirement in 2001.
On August 20, 1983, Tom married Terri Stanek, and over the next 37 years they were blessed with wonderful friends and family, and a life full of mischief and good times.
One of Tom's passions was deer hunting. He hunted for many years at his dad's cabin on Club Lake in northern Wisconsin. It was there where he bagged a buck which was registered in the Pope and Young Club. He was a founding member of the Ten Buck Too hunting camp in Cornell and treasured every moment there with lifelong friends. Golfing was another one of Tom's passions. He was fortunate to have enjoyed many golf trips and outings. It was always a great day to golf.
In 1999 Tom was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Through sheer determination and strength, he never let it define him. He was also a Type 1 diabetic for 50 years. These diseases continued to ravage his body, but his spirit was undeterred. He's now free.
Thank you to Dove Healthcare - Bloomer for the care given to Tom while he was a resident there. Your efforts to help him live a meaningful life will never be forgotten.
Tom is survived by his wife Terri; sisters, Colleen (Phil) Johnson, and Bobbi Jo (Ken Troxel); in-laws, Harold Heidtke, Rick (Betty) Stanek, Tom (Pam) Stanek, Donna Kidd (Wes Brzozowski), and Jane (Gerry) Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews; and his godchildren, Keith and Shari Paulsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Don and Anita Stanek; in-laws James Kidd, Thaia Heidtke, James and Shirley Stanek; and nephew-in-law, David Stanek.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer. A private funeral service for family will be held Friday, October 2 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Martin Halom officiating. This service will be streamed live on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook Page. Burial will be held at the Cornell Cemetery.
Thank you for sharing your life with me. Fly with the eagles, my love.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com
