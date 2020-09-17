1/1
Thomas Webber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas L. Webber, 82, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Tom was born May 6, 1938 in Stanley, WI to Harry and Dorothy (Stair) Webber. He is a graduate of Stanley High School. He married Vicky Potter on January 22, 1982 in Eau Claire. Vicky survives.
He is further survived by his children, Jane (Kevin) Behlke of Eau Claire, Jeff (Penny) Webber of Osseo, Jack (Missy) Webber, Shelly (Dave) Ingersoll, Michael (Kari) Webber all of Eau Claire; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Betty Sharp of Rice Lake, Robert (Linda) Webber, Richard (Janice) both of Chippewa, Geri-Ann Goodman of Arizona; son in law, Denny White of Eau Claire and several nieces and nephews.
Tom is preceded in death by his Parents; daughter, Cid; brothers in law, Tom Sharp and Bill Goodman.
Tom was a sales manager for US Oil Company and was former president of the Lake Hallie Eagles Club. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Packers and Badgers fan and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He will be remembered for his determination and will to strive for perfection in everything he did after surviving a stroke 27 years ago.
A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 - 4:00 PM on October 3, 2020 at the VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Avenue, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services
1717 Devney Dr
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 835-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chippewa Valley Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved