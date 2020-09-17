Thomas Webber

Thomas L. Webber, 82, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Tom was born May 6, 1938 in Stanley, WI to Harry and Dorothy (Stair) Webber. He is a graduate of Stanley High School. He married Vicky Potter on January 22, 1982 in Eau Claire. Vicky survives.
He is further survived by his children, Jane (Kevin) Behlke of Eau Claire, Jeff (Penny) Webber of Osseo, Jack (Missy) Webber, Shelly (Dave) Ingersoll, Michael (Kari) Webber all of Eau Claire; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Betty Sharp of Rice Lake, Robert (Linda) Webber, Richard (Janice) both of Chippewa, Geri-Ann Goodman of Arizona; son in law, Denny White of Eau Claire and several nieces and nephews.
Tom is preceded in death by his Parents; daughter, Cid; brothers in law, Tom Sharp and Bill Goodman.
Tom was a sales manager for US Oil Company and was former president of the Lake Hallie Eagles Club. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Packers and Badgers fan and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He will be remembered for his determination and will to strive for perfection in everything he did after surviving a stroke 27 years ago.
A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 - 4:00 PM on October 3, 2020 at the VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Avenue, Eau Claire.
