On Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, Thomas Earl Zimmerman, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at home with his wife and son by his side at the age of 75, after a lengthy battle with multiple health issues, lastly with vascular dementia taking away all that was important to him.
Tom was born prematurely at home in Jim Falls, WI on July 27th, 1944, a fighter from the start, to Charles "Ted" Wooley Jr. and Dorothy Adeline (Smith) Wooley. Tom's father passed away when he was seven months old, and they lived on the family farm in the town of Getz near Cadott, WI with his mother, brothers and loving grandparents. There he learned many of his life lessons that greatly influenced how he lived his life in later years. Dorothy re-married years later to Rudolf (Rudy) Zimmerman, where Tom and his two brothers Richard and Ted were adopted, joining Rudy's two daughters Sharon and Betty.
Attending Cadott High School, Tom was active in sports and had a special love of playing football. After high school, he moved to Illinois and worked for Illinois Tool Works Incorporated in Chicago. Tom moved back to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin in 1967 where he met his wife Doris Jean Davis. They were married on August 9th, 1969 and on March 28th, 1972 they welcomed their only son Eric Thomas.
Tom was a dedicated father and husband with a strong work ethic, hardly ever missing a day of work. He worked at Presto Industries, Crane Lumber Company, Uniroyal Goodrich Tire Company and Automation Displays Incorporated. He enjoyed spending time with his family, was an excellent cook and took pride in his the care of his home, lawn and garden. Tom was an avid sports fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers, and enjoyed watching his son in his various sports endeavors. He took especially great pride in being a shareholder of the Packers.
Tom will be dearly missed by his devoted and loving wife of fifty years Doris, who took such great care of him through his dementia journey, and by his son Eric, daughter Sheila Dubois and her family, awesome daughter-in-law Tracy (Schemenauer) Zimmerman and the apples of his eye granddaughters Hayley and Sydney Zimmerman (Grandpa loves you!!!). Other surviving family include brother Ted (Joanne), sisters Sharon (Cliff) Popple, Betty Zimmerman and her daughter Lynn, Mary (Dan) Pahl, Cindy (Denis) Lupien, Carolyn (Randy) Nicollet, as well as several in-laws, nieces and nephews, and lastly his furry dog companion, Dixie.
Tom was preceded in death by his father Ted Wooley, mother Dorothy, step-father Rudy, infant brother Randy, brother Richard, grandparents, uncles, aunts and his beloved pug Georgia.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kidess, Dr. Klugee, Dr. Bydash, St. Joesph's Palliative Care, Mary F. (NP), and hospice nurses John and Cindy for all of their wonderful care of Tom. And lastly, a special thank you to Dan H. for all of his support and friendship over the years and to his nephew Chris Zimmerman for being Tom's Packer football buddy.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services will be assisting the family. Tom would be happy to know of any memorials to be directed to any of his favorite charities of Hope Gospel Mission of Eau Claire, WI, St. Jude's Children Hospital or the Chippewa County Humane Association.
Heavenly Father, we give to your hands Tom's spirit.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020