Timothy L. Corwin, age 71, died on November 7, 2019, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.
He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Hedegard and her husband, Pete, and their son, Corwin, all of Pasadena, MD. He is also survived by his brother Keith Corwin and his wife, Mary Kay, of Glenn Dale, MD; his brother, Kerry Corwin, of Edgar, WI; his sister, Pam (Corwin) Haag and her husband, Rick, of Hemet, CA; sister-in-law, Martha Corwin, of Belleville, IL, and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by; his parents, George and Bernice Corwin, sisters Nancy (Corwin) Crawford, and Kathleen ( Corwin) Knutson, brothers George Corwin, Jr., and Gerald (Jerry) Corwin.
Tim was born October 6, 1948, in Eau Claire, WI, where he spent his entire life except for the years he served in the U. S. Army from 1966 - 1969. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1966 where he most enjoyed Art Class with Mr. Fish. He worked for the Telephone Company, "Ma Bell", for many years and eventually retired. He loved motocross and ice hockey and especially enjoyed his daughter's participation in hockey. Late in his life he was thrilled to become grandfather to Sarah and Pete's son, Corwin.
Rest In Peace, Tim.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019