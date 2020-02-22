|
Timothy B. Eaton, age 63 of Indian Wells, CA, and previously a resident growing up in Eau Claire, WI, died unexpectedly on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Timm was born June 23, 1956 in Harlingen, Texas to the late Elizabeth Ann Eaton and the late Richard D. Eaton. Timm graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1974 and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1978.
Timm, an avid sports nut, grew up in the proud tradition of Eau Claire sports upbringing playing Little League & Babe Ruth baseball leagues, as well as numerous basketball & football leagues through the Eau Claire YMCA, accumulating numerous awards and friendships along the way. One particular award was the MVP in the annual "Eau Claire YMCA High School basketball tournament" during the spring of 1974 (a big sporting event back in those days); this after being a varsity team member for Coach Dick Bennett's Eau Claire Memorial Basketball team in 1973 & 1974. Timm was also a National Honor Society member for academic achievement.
After graduating from college, Timm married Sandy (Steiner) in Minneapolis, MN. They resided over the years in Oak Harbor, WA, & Juneau, AK. Timm eventually relocated to Palm Desert, CA, & later to Indian Wells, CA, where during the last 25 years he worked and became a father to daughter Grace (the love of his life) who was the most wonderful part of his life & cherished many years until his death.
Timm is preceded in death by his mom, Elizabeth Ann Eaton, & his dad, Richard D. Eaton. Timm is survived by his daughter Grace (Palm Desert, CA) and his brother Terry (Gayle) of Zephryhills, FL, and niece, Tiffany (husband Chris, & 4 children of Citrus Springs, FL).
A celebration of life is being planned & to be held later this year.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020