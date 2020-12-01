Tina Marie (Bonnin) Dahl, 64 of Union, Washington passed away peacefully, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. She was born March 28, 1956 to Carrol and Mary Ellen (Hart) Bonnin in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She graduated from North High School.

She married Keith Dahl and they moved from Wisconsin and eventually settled in Washington State where they raised their three children, Ryan, Sara and Brandon. They later divorced.

She is survived by her granddaughter Brooklyn of Logan, Utah, ex-husband Keith Dahl of Alaska, her loyal dog Gary, five sisters, Lynne (Darrell), Jackie, Kathy, Jane and Janet; and four brothers, Jeff (Diane), Brian, Tim and Chris (Viola).

Tina was preceded in death by her children Ryan, Sara and Brandon, her parents, Carrol and Mary Ellen Bonnin, sister Mary Carrol Grendel and sister Susan Myers.

Due to Covid a private Celebration of Life and burial will be held at a later date.







