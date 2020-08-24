Tod Thorpe

TOD LINCOLN THORPE died Sunday, August 2 as he and his father were spending the weekend at the family cottage. He was born to Gloria and Gordon Thorpe in Escanaba, Michigan on May 31, 1964. A year later he moved with his parents and siblings Amy and Jon to Green Bay where he lived until arriving in Eau Claire to begin the 6th grade.

Before making his home here he was already involved in hockey and scouting. That naturally led to playing hockey at Eau Claire Memorial High School and to being an Eagle Scout and an assistant scoutmaster.

Tod made his living operating several small businesses, and is perhaps best known for growing and selling Christmas trees. But his first love was caring for people, being with and helping them, especially the less able and elderly, spending countless hours and overnights as a volunteer. Officially, he played out this role as chair of the board of directors of LE Phillips Senior Center, serving on the governing board of Grace Lutheran Communities. He also loved cooking for crowds.

A celebration of the gifts of God while remembering Tod will be held at his former home located at 8000 Highway 12 East, Eau Claire, at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 30. Following a brief service, there will be an open house for visitation, snacks and karaoke singing until 5 pm. There will be both outdoor and sheltered spaces, all with accommodations for generous safer distancing. Those attending will be expected to bring and wear their own facemasks.

Interment will be in early October at our ancestral church near Wausau. Call 715-828-0570 for details.

Should you wish to extend a memorial, you may consider a gift to Boy Scout Troop 36 in care of Grace Lutheran Church, PO Box 965, Eau Claire 54702, or to Grace Lutheran Communities, 3410 Sky Park Boulevard, Eau Claire 54701. If you would like to share a memory you may email it to thorpetours@att.net.







