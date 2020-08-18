Todd Loew, 54, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home near Black River Falls surrounded by his family. Todd was born on August 30, 1965 to Donald "Donnie" and Donna (Lane) Loew in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was a 1982 graduate of North High School before going on to earn an associate degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College's HVAC technician program in 1990. He took great pride in his work and went on to have a successful career fixing all the things that people should have replaced years ago.

Todd was the person that you would call if you really needed someone to just be there for you, without judgment and without question. He had a heart of gold and was always the first to volunteer his help if he saw someone in need, even when he was just getting by himself. Todd was loyal to a fault and he always stood up for the people he loved and for what he believed was right, which sometimes got him in trouble. He was a connoisseur of practical jokes and tall tales; you always knew something was up by the twinkle in his eye and somewhat crooked smirk he would crack when he was trying to pull something.

He loved to do anything outdoors; hunting, fishing, gardening, hiking - really anything to get outside. Todd inherited a passion for music from his father, and he loved playing his guitars and listening to music. He was not blessed with a phenomenal singing voice, but he never let that stop him from going out to karaoke and singing his favorite songs loud and proud. He was firm believer in the 'work hard, play hard' mentality and he loved spending his free time traveling with his wife, visiting with his many friends, and being with his family. Todd's greatest pride was his family, especially his grandchildren. He was the kind of grandparent that taught the kids to scream (loud) anytime you go under a bridge and who showed up unannounced with ice cream just before dinner.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Todd is survived by his loving wife, Connie Loew (Petersen); daughters: Heather (Mathew) Lansing, Ember Loew (Nick Endle), Vanessa Loew (Mike Gonsolin); step-sons: Jim Dalsveen, Jeff (Holly) Dalsveen; grandchildren: Micheal Gonsolin, Phoebe Lansing, Jayden Gonsolin, Sebastian Lansing, Samuel Loew, Cordelia Lansing; sisters: Tammie (Tim) Johnson, Brandee (Eric) Rakowski; and many nieces and nephews. Todd was preceded in death by his parents Donald "Donnie" Loew and Donna Mae Loew (Lane).

A private celebration of life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Jude's Children Foundation in Todd's honor.







