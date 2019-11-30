Home

Trevor Polus

Trevor Polus Obituary
Trevor J. Polus, 21, of Eau Claire, died Friday, November 22, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Trevor was born April 24, 1998 in Eau Claire, the son of Tim Polus and Lisa Spalding. He attended St. Mary's Elementary School, Regis Middle School, and graduated from Regis High School in 2016. After high school, Trevor attended UW-Platteville where he majored in Electrical Engineering.
He is survived by his parents, Tim Polus and Lisa Spalding; his sister, Catlin and his brother, Michael, both at home. He also leaves his paternal grandparents, Tim and Roxy Polus of Gordon, WI; and his maternal grandfather, John Spalding of Eau Claire, WI. He is further survived by two aunts, two great uncles, and numerous cousins.
Trevor was preceded in death by his grandma, Vicky Spalding; and godfather, Michael Spalding.
Funeral service will take place at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Avenue, Altoona, WI 54720 with Father Derek Sakowski officiating. Visitation will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. There will be no visitation on Wednesday at the church prior to the service. Private family entombment will take place in the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangement.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
