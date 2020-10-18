Valeria Gunderson

Valeria M. Gunderson passed away at her home in Altoona on Wednesday afternoon, October 14, 2020, at age 93. She was born on July 23, 1927 in Bloomer, WI to Richard and Anna (Zwiefelhofer) Pecha. She was the oldest of four siblings and was raised and attended school in Bloomer.
She married Duane W. Gunderson in Eau Claire in January 1950. They spent 34 years together, raising their children, taking family trips and dancing to Polka music. She also enjoyed playing Euchre, shopping and watching her favorite tv show "Law and Order".
Mother was a person of gentle spirit and possessed a strong work ethic. While being a homemaker and raising her children, she also worked at the Tendercrust Baking Co. (Bunny Bread) and later worked for many years in food service at UWEC from which she retired at age 81.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane in September 1984; and later her parents and brother, Gerald Pecha.
Valeria is survived by her six children: Daniel of Bloomer, Ronald of Eau Claire, Sandra of Alaska, twins, David and Diane of Altoona, and Kelly of Colfax. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Hartman and Darlene Weeks, both of Bloomer; grandchildren, Greg, Elizabeth, Joe, Andy, Nicole, Jenna, Melissa, Jesse, Sara, Karlee, Ryan, Nick and Alex; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Our mother will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing measurers are required at all times.
