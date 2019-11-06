|
Velda L. (Nee Polhamus) Swenson, age 94, of Eau Claire, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at her home on the hill in the Town of Seymour.
Velda was born on January 14, 1925 to Leslie and Gena (Wilson) Polhamus in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She married Lloyd N. Peterson in 1944. They had two children, Tanis and Daniel. Norm died in 1949. On April 23, 1955 Velda married Wallace Swenson. They had a daughter, Susan. Wallace died in May of 2018.
She was a former Toastmistress, volunteer at Beaver Creek Reserve, a member of the Red Hats, the Sherwood Forester's Snowmobile Club and a longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church and the Rebecca Circle.
During her life she worked at the Eau Claire Press Company, State of Wisconsin Unemployment Office and retired from UW-Eau Claire.
Velda loved reading, gardening, flowers, bird watching and a doing lot of sewing. She especially enjoyed luncheons with the Seymour Ladies and being an avid Packers and Brewers fan.
She is survived by her children, Tanis (Bob) McBride and Daniel (Marilyn) Peterson of Fairchild; Susan (Tom) Smith of Eau Claire; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Sandra (Charles) Abrahamson of Fairchild; sister-in-law, Patricia Polhamus of Galena, IL; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Velda was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and brothers, Keith and Kermit Polhamus.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church with Pastor Mary Erickson officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) and 1 hour prior to service at church. Interment will be in Levis Cemetery in the Town of Garfield, Jackson County, Wisconsin. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in memory of Velda be given to Levis Cemetery, Beaver Creek Reserve or Hope Lutheran Church
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019