Venu Vasant Raikar, 88 of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI with her family by her side.
She was born in Goa, India, the daughter of Damodar and Prabhavati Lotlikar on February 1, 1931.
At the age of 17 she met and later married the love of her life Vasant Raikar in India. After their marriage she became a mother, sister, and daughter taking on the role of home maker, as she happily did for most of her life. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Bombay, where they started to raise their 4 sons. In 1976 they moved their family to Stromsburg, Nebraska, where they continued raising their children. She was loving, firm and strict, which shaped her children and grandchildren into successful people. She was a socialite and served on several benevolent charities and was a music lover as well as an accomplished Sitar player.
Venu went back to school when her boys had grown, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Psychology. She was working on her master's when her husband became ill and gladly took care of him until his death in 2012. They lived in Eau Claire so her son Harrish and grandson Victor took care of her. In the last several years she became ill and they became her caretakers until her death.
Venu is survived by her 4 sons, Dr. Rajesh Raikar, a vascular surgeon, his wife, Meeta, who has a bachelors in health science and their two daughters Nisha and Natasha; second son, Harrish Raikar, an electrical engineer, his wife, Sharmishtha, a physician, and their 3 children, Victor, Danielle and Rohan; third son, Dr. Soubrata "Shane" Raikar, an anesthesiologist/pain physician at two surgical centers in Freemont and Omaha, NE, his wife, Kathryn, a bioscientist, and their three children, Alexander, Jack, and Tyler; and her fourth son, Dr. Goya Raikar, a cardiothoracic surgeon, his wife, Baolan, a general surgeon, and their three children, Dylan, Connor, and Aidan.
A private sacred Hindu service was held at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019