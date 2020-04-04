|
|
Verena Mabel Westberg (nÃ©e Holstein) died peacefully at Oakwood Health Services Nursing Home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Altoona, WI at the age of 91.
Verena was born on July 30, 1928 in the Town of Albany (German Valley), WI to Alvin and Mary (Komro) Holstein. She married Ellsworth Dickens after his return home from WWII. After moving to Eau Claire, Verena and Ellsworth welcomed their son, Dennis, who was tragically killed in an auto accident at the age of 21 in Eau Claire County. That same year, Verena also lost her husband Ellsworth at the age of 54. Later in life, she married Jerry Westberg on July 25, 1974. Jerry also preceded her in death. Her family remembers her as an open history book. Being able to recall her family history, important family dates, names and so on. She was a driven mother, who encouraged Dennis to pursue his goals. Verena was accomplished at shopping and thoroughly enjoyed eating out with her family at restaurants. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She will be truly missed by those who knew her.
Verena is survived by many nieces and nephews from the Eau Claire area. A niece, Judy, from Alaska, who kept in touch with Verena by phone, throughout the years. A nephew, Richard Machmeier and Carol of Eau Claire who helped Verena for many years. And her niece, Patricia Holstein of Eau Claire.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, her son, her siblings: Merle Holstein, Bill Holstein, Leona Brantner, Ethel Machmeier, Josephine Johnson, Norma Goodell, Norman Holstein, Lorraine McCann, Melvin Holstein, Millton Holstein, Phyllis Taylor, Alvin Holstein, and Donald Holstein.
Verena's family would like to share a special thank you to the excellent staff at Oakwood Villa who were so caring to Verena for all of these years. Memorials may be sent to, in Verena's name, St. John's Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
In the interest of public health, we are having a private family graveside service at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI, due to the coronavirus. It is our sincere desire to limit the exposure of the illness to our family and our community. Thank you for your understanding and please know that the family of Verena Westberg appreciates your cooperation for the good of us all.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020