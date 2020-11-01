Verla Suzanne Warner, 82 of Altoona, formerly a resident of Stanley for 30 years, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer that lasted for almost four years to the day. She was born on September 1, 1938 to Henry and Marie (Kaufman) Neuman in Dale, Wisconsin. She graduated from Hortonville High School in 1957. She moved to several towns in Wisconsin through the years with her family and declared Stanley as her true home.

She loved spending time with her family, including going on vacations. She enjoyed going to church at several different churches, and became friends with pastors Michael Unterschuetz and Laurie Natzke. Her best friend Cindy Swope spent precious time with her through the years laughing and enjoying each other's company. Her favorite hobby was going to garage sales in the area to find a good deal.

She is survived by her children: Valerie (Bruce) Harries, Bryan (Ann) McRae, Marjorie (Felicia) McRae, Charlene Johnson and Francine (Graham) Jarvar, Grandchildren: David, Elizabeth and Brent Harries, Justin McRae and Katie Shell, Noah and Austin Huse, great grandchildren: Bryant McRae, Leighanna and Olivia Shell. She was preceded in death by her sister Elaine, brother-in-law Melvin Sommer. Her parents Henry and Marie Neuman.

A Celebration of Life will be Monday November 2, at 11am available on Zoom and by the church's Facebook page of Faith Evangelical Free Church in Stanley, with Michael Unterschuetz and Laurie Natzke officiating. Due to COVID precautions only immediate family will be allowed to attend the service. A private burial will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Stanley. Plombon Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank Donna Bishop and Courtney Raney for being mom's caregivers. We would also like to thank Dr. Christenson from Prevea Cancer Center, the staff at Heartland Hospice, Visiting Angels, Appeal to Heaven and Mary from Augusta Area Nursing Home for all her care.







