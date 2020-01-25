|
Verna Kaye Gruhlke, 67, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her home in Eau Claire after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Verna was born in Eau Claire to Gerald and Yvonne (Sherf) Chamberlain and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1970. She married Roger Gruhlke in January 1973 and had her 2 beloved children in 1974 and 1976. Throughout her career, she worked as a dental assistant with Dr. Ken St. Louis, a receptionist with Group Health, and as an administrative assistant at HTI. She happily retired in 2017 to then find her fun job at Erv Smith Services where she made many new friends. Verna had a fierce love for her children & granddaughter. Her annual girls' trip to Woodbury with her sister, nieces, daughter, and granddaughter was something she looked forward to. She enjoyed impromptu trips to the casino, road trips, thrifting, and all of God's creatures, feathered, and furry.
She is preceded in death by her husband Roger, and her parents.
She is survived by daughter, Jennifer K. Gruhlke; son, Jeffrey Lynn Gruhlke; granddaughter, Alexandra McKenna Gruhlke; brothers, Michael Chamberlain and Ron Chamberlain; sister, Geralyn (John) Berg; numerous in-laws; nieces and nephews; and her loyal Westie, Henry.
Special thanks to Dr. Christianson and Dr. Seth at Prevea Cancer Center for their care and compassion.
"She was, and always will be, my favorite person" ~Jeffrey Gruhlke
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Smith Funeral Chapel. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020