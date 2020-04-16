|
Victor Werner Wenaas, 92, of Eleva, WI, was called home Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born July 11, 1927 in Eleva, WI, son of the late Gilbert and Josephine (Everson) Wenaas. He attended Plainview school and worked on the home farm. Victor married JoAnne (Semingson) on September 10th, 1949 at the Norden Lutheran Church. Vic was a mechanic and a businessman who owned Wenaas Garage and later Wenaas Mobil Station, both in Eleva. Vic completed his career as a car salesman at Engens Auto Sales.
He was a Navy Veteran, member of American Legion Post #459 from which he received the award of Continuous Service for over 70 years. Vic belonged to the Eleva Lutheran Church, Masonic Lodge, and the Eleva Commercial Club. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Eleva Fire Dept. and a member of the Eleva Broiler Festival committee. He sat on the boards of the Tri-County Telephone and Western Wisconsin Cable Company prior to their merger. Vic loved deer, duck and pheasant hunting, but his passion was fishing. He loved to get out on the open water and ice fishing whenever he could. He loved playing cards with JoAnne, family and friends. He and JoAnne loved spending time up north, camping and boating. Vic loved dogs, and Max was his faithful companion after JoAnne passed.
Victor is survived by his five children, Mike (Linda) Wenaas of Eleva, WI, Gayle (Charles) Anderson of Eau Claire, WI, Paul (Teresa) Wenaas of Chippewa Falls, WI, Annette (Jon) Rongstad of Mondovi, WI and Susan Herman (Tom Steele) of Whitehall, WI; 11 grandchildren, Jodi Wenaas-Barnes (Robert Wiechmann), Staci (Brian) Kothbauer, Carrie (Chris) Marzolf, Mark (Sarah) Gamroth, Carly Allen, Todd (Sarah) Anderson, Matthew Wenaas (Briana Goldbeck), Kathryn Wenaas, Skyler Herman, Shandler Herman, and Presley Herman; ten great grandchildren: Gavin, Eylsa, Qwynn, Dawson, Everett, Gradyn, Landon, Adalyn, Charlie, and Marty; two brothers-in-law, Duane (Mary) Semingson, Sidney (Lois) Semingson; one sister-in-law, Sherrill Dahl, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; great grandchild, Zayvier Barnes; sister, Elmira (Toots) Loomis; brother, Gilbert (Bill) Wenaas; in-laws, Alvin and Doris Semingson; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Loomis, Daniel Van Pelt, and Ernest Dahl; sisters-in-law, Irene Wenaas and Sandra Van Pelt.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff at Mayo Clinic Health Systems and Dove Healthcare for the wonderful care they provided Vic in these trying times when we could not be with him as much as we would have wished.
Funeral Services and visitation are pending. We request that any memorials in Vics honor be given to Eleva Lutheran Church.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020