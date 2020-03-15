|
Independence -- Victoria "Vickie" Kulig, 96, of Independence, Wis., died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Pigeon Falls Care Center, Pigeon Falls, Wis.
Vickie was born December 23, 1923 in American Valley, rural Arcadia, Wis. to Joseph and Anna (Micek) Rossa. She married Ralph R. Kulig October 14, 1947 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Arcadia. He died June 7, 1990.
Vickie walked over the hills in all types of weather to attend the rural Penny one room schoolhouse. Vickie worked in Chicago during World War ll as a Rosie the Riveter. After the war, she worked with her husband on the farm in Borst Valley, rural Independence, from 1947 to 1979. The couple then moved to Independence where she worked with a group of ladies cleaning houses.
She enjoyed fishing with her family, doing word find puzzles and going to casinos with her daughter. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, women's organization and rosary society.
Vickie is survived by four sons, Roger (Sue) Kulig of Coral City, Wis., Walter (Chris) Kulig of Independence, Ronald (Wendy) Kulig of Coal Valley, Ill. And Eugene (Christy) Kulig of Independence; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Ernie (Karen) Rossa of Goodview, Minn.; son-in-law, Terry Luer of Eau Claire, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; daughter, Mary Jane Luer; two brothers, Joseph and Albert Rossa; three sisters, Leona Bautch, Marion Rossa and Marcella O'Shields.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with Rev. Woodrow H. Pace officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church on Tuesday.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020