Victoria Lessard

Victoria S. Lessard (Anderson), 72, of Elk Mound died July 5, 2020 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.

Vicki was born September 25, 1947 in Eau Claire to Delphus and Joyce Anderson. She enjoyed playing cards with family, spending time with her grandkids and going to the family cottage to fish and traveling with her husband John.

She is survived by her husband, John Lessard; daughter, Monica (Rick) Kenealy; sons, Leonard Lessard and Michael (Mary) McManus; sister, Mary Snyder; 8 grandkids; and one great-grandson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Delphus and Joyce Anderson; a brother, Charles Anderson; and a sister, Lynda Brunsch.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, Township of Washington.

Because of the coronavirus, a memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store