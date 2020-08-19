1/1
Victoria Pratt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria E. Pratt, 52, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Victoria was born June 20, 1968 in Eau Claire, the daughter of Harriet Hagen Dubon.
Victoria served in the U.S. Army during Dessert Storm and in Saudi Arabia from 1988-1994.
Victoria worked for United Healthcare, where she served as a claim's processor. She also worked for many years as an ad specialist at Menards Old Mill Center.
On September 25, 2010 Victoria married Jason Pratt in Eau Claire.
Victoria is survived by her loving husband, Jason; two sons, Christopher Hamman of Westland, MI and Sean (Marci) Bodwin of Romulus, MI; four brothers, Ernie (Theresa) Hamman and Jerry Hamman both of Chippewa Falls, Greg (Shawn) Hamman of Holcombe and Nick (Stacey) Hamman of Cornell; one sister, Anna Hamman of Eau Claire; and one granddaughter, Briella.
Victoria was preceded in death by one son, John (Little John) Bodwin, Jr.; and her mother.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 21 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Fairchild, WI at a later date.
Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
(715) 723-4404
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved