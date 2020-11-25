Vila I. Nygaard (Knutson), 90, of Eau Claire, WI died Monday, November 23, 2020 at BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire. She was born in Eau Claire, WI on November 27, 1929, the daughter of Chris and Alice (Bolstad) Knutson.
Vila married Karl Nygaard on May 30, 1953 at Colfax Lutheran Church in Colfax, WI. She graduated from the Luther Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse. Once she retired from nursing, she volunteered her time at the Hospitals and the Trinity Food Pantry until her mid 80's. Vila and Karl were charter members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Vila and Karl loved to travel. Together they traveled to Norway five times. After Karl's death in 2006, she traveled to Norway three more times, took an Alaskan Cruise, and visited Greece.
Vila is survived by her son, Peter Nygaard of Medford, WI; and a brother-in-law, Olav Hovelen of Gaupne, Norway and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Nygaard; parents, Chris and Alice Knutson; sisters-in-law, Ingeborg (Arthur) Hendricksbo, Ragnild Hovelen, Lev (Ivar) Menes, and brothers-in-law, Lars (Fredia) Nygaard, Alf (Lucille) Nygaard, Olaf (Goldie) Nygaard, Per (Kjellaug) Nygaard, and Dagnar (Inger) Nygaard.
The family would like to thank the staff at BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire, for the phenomenal support provided to Vila. The family would also like to thank the hospice staff at Moments Hospice for their outstanding care over the past weeks.
The family requests that memorials be made in Vila's name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 or to Mayo Clinic Donation, 1221 Whipple St., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
A private family graveside service will take place on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax, WI. A celebration of Vila's life will be held at a later date.
