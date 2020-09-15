Viola M. Davey, age 95, of Eau Claire, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire. She was born on May 8, 1925, to Louis W. and Marie (Kandel) Sippel.

Viola married Robert L. Davey on November 6, 1945, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eau Claire, where they were both longtime members. Viola had a great love for Sacred Heart Church, having received all of her sacraments at this church as well as singing in the church choir. She also had a great devotion to the Blessed Mother. A shrine of the Virgin Mary has been in her back yard for many years. Viola worked as a secretary for both, Bertelson Co. & WIPFLI for several years retiring in December 1990.

Viola had a deep love for her daughter and son. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, keeping house and traveling with Bob.

Viola is survived by her daughter, Marie (Donald) Adee; a son, Thomas (Linda) Davey; two grandsons, Andrew (Laura) Adee and Zachary Davey; one great grandson, Theodore Davey; and a sister, Mary Lou Burseth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Marie and Lewis Sippel; and sister, Betty Hagmann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am, on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 418 N. Dewey Street, with Father Brian Jazdzewski officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing measures will be required at all times. Public seating will begin by the church ushers 20 minutes prior to mass. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.

In lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred to the Alzheimer's Foundation 404 1/2 N. Bridge Street Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, in memory of Robert and Viola Davey.

Lenmark Gomsrud Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

