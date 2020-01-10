|
|
Viola A. Henke, age 93, of Shawano, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Shawano. Viola was born on May 20, 1926, in Embarrass, to the late Rev. Walter and Rosa (Behrs) List. She was baptized on June 20, 1926 and confirmed on August 20, 1939 at Zion Lutheran Church in Embarrass.
Viola graduated from Clintonville High School in 1944. On July 20, 1947, Viola was united in marriage to Dr. Frederick W. Henke at Zion Lutheran Church in Embarrass. In 1947 she moved to Shawano where her husband was a physician at Marsh Clinic. They relocated to Edina, MN from 1957 - 1961. In 1961 they settled in Eau Claire. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of St. Matthew where she taught Sunday school, was a member of the choir, and served on the altar guild.
In 2003 Viola and Frederick returned to Shawano. Frederick preceded her in death on November 2, 2008. She loved music and enjoyed sharing her talents by playing the piano and the organ. Viola was devoted to caring for her family and will be missed by all.
Viola is survived by: her children, Dr. Thomas F. (Marcia) Henke of Shawano, Dr. Jon R. (Mary) Henke of Kentwood, MI, Suzanne M. (William) Petri of Plymouth, MN, Frederick W. Henke, III, of Woodbury, MN, Rev. Daniel L. (Jennifer) Henke of Beulah, MI, and Sarah R. Henke of Shawano; her nine grandchildren, Matthew (Lindsey) Henke of Lino Lakes, MN, Dr. Steven (Kimberly) Henke of Huntsville, AL, William Henke of Roseville, MN, Leah (Rev. Christopher) Neuendorf of Davenport, IA, Dr. Timothy (Danna) Henke of New Berlin, WI, Meridith Henke of Woodbury, MN, Eli Henke of Woodbury, MN, Eric Henke of Grand Rapids, MI, and Joel Henke of Traverse City, MI; and her eight great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Charlotte, Sawyer, Samuel, Emma, Lydia, William, and Stella. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and her siblings, Walter (Marie) List, Edgar (Evelyn) List, Armin (Irma) (Leona) List, Wilmar "Jack" (Emma) List, Rose (George) Monte, Ewald "Hezzie" (Bardean) List, Arnold (Drusilla) List, and Elmer (Delores) List.
A funeral service for Viola will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Embarrass with Rev. Todd Jerabek officiating. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Embarrass. Visitation will be on Tuesday at church from 9:30 am until the time of service.
The family of Viola would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Oak Haven (2008 - 2012) and the Maple View unit at Maple Lane (2012 - 2020) for the excellent care that they provided.
For more information, visit www.swedbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020