Viola Hoover
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola I. Hoover, 94, of the Village of Lake Hallie, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice, on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
She was born on April 17, 1926, a daughter of Theordore and Emmaline (Beaulieu) Gilchrist.
During WWII, Viola worked at Pressure Cooker (Presto) as a secretary and was their hand model for product advertising and manuals. When her children were older, she worked at the Chippewa Falls Prange Way from Grand Opening until the store closed in 1995.
Viola married Glen W. Hoover on June 7, 1952.
She was a devoted grandma and great-grandma. It didn't matter if it was a sporting event, concert or recital, grandma was there proudly cheering and being supportive. Her favorite saying was "YOU CAN DO IT!"
Viola enjoyed knitting, puzzles and games. She was a member of St. Olaf's Catholic Church, St. Olaf's PCCW and VFW Women's Auxiliary.
Viola is survived by her children, Roxanne (James) Schoch, Linda (Richard) Misfeldt, Pamela (James) Hastreiter, Larry (Penny) Hoover, and Patrick Hoover; grandchildren, Benjamin Schoch, Erica Schoch, Greg (Kelly) Misfeldt, Michelle Misfeldt, Jenna (Evan) Halbert, Ryan Hastreiter, Maggie (Jose) Beltran, Curtiss (Mindy) Bremness, and Jamie Hoover; great-grandchildren, Tyler Schoch, Karli Kilgore, Isabelle Maloney, Prudence Maloney, Cecilia Schoch, Aidan Misfeldt, Lauren Misfeldt, Madeline Halbert, Calli Bremness, Ashton Bremness, and Lexi Bremness; great-great-grandchildren, Liam Schoch and Braxley Schoch; brothers, Wayne (Lanell) Gilchrist and Charles (Carol) Gilchrist; cousin, Jane Chase; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Hoover; granddaughter, Angela Misfeldt; great-grandson, Devan Bremness; brothers, Ted and Gordon Gilchrist; and sister, Dorothy Backstrom.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Condolences and cards may be mailed to Linda Misfeldt, in care of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54703.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home in Eau Claire, with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Interment will take place in Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie.
To express online condolences, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn West Chapel
1405 N Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54703
(715) 834-4456
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved