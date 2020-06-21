Violet Ann Goetz
Violet Ann Goetz passed away on June 12, 2020 at the home of her brother, Wencle Stipek Jr. She was born on her home farm on April 8, 1935 to Wencle and Agnes (Koehler) Stipek. She graduated from Cornell high school. On June 24, 1967 she married Louis (Bud) Goetz. They had one son Wayne. Bud and Vi belonged to the Moose and the three of them spent many nights there dancing to old time music. Bud preceded her in death in 1995 and her son Wayne in 2012. They lived on Jeffers Rd in Eau Claire and in 2000 Vi moved to Grace Barstow apartments. It wouldn't be a holiday without Vi's glorified rice. Some of her interests were beautiful African violets, knitting, word searches, yummy banana bread and choc chip cookies, fishing, dancing, playing cards with her friends at the apartment where she lived and kitties.
She is survived by a sister, Leona Prokupek of Cadott, a brother Wencle "Jr." and Theresa of Jim Falls, several nieces and nephews. Also survived by Bud's sister Marian and LaVerne Soppeland, sister Arlene and Bob Easterson and brother John and Bev Goetz and brother Harold Goetz.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her in-laws, her husband and son and a brother Dale. Brother-in-law Lloyd Prokupek and sister-in-laws Ruby and Eunice Stipek. Bud's family Dot and Jess, Elaine, and Don and Betty.
The family would like to thank Mayo hospice and especially Felicia for their care.
A Public Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 with Pastor Greg Sima Officiating at the Bohemian National Cemetery in The Town of Arthur, Chippewa County.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.



Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leiser Funeral Home
511 Main St
Cadott, WI 54727
(715) 289-4298
